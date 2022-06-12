MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.