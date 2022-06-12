MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,759 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

