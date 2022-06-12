MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $374.76 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $350.18 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

