MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $276.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

