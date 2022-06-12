Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

