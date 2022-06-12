Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.