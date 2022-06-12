Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $8.28 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,843,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day moving average is $268.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.