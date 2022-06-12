Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.08 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

