Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

