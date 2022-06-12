Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 293 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $345.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day moving average of $508.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.