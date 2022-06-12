Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 82 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,317.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,425.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,515.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.91 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

