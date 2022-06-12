Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.