MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

