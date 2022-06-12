MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

