MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

