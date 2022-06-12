MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
