MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,992.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,374.13 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

