MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

