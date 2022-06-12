MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.