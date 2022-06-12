MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 365 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

