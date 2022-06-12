MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 846 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

