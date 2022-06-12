MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
