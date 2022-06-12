MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

