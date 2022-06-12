MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

