MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

