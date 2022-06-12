MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.