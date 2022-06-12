Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 343.9% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 536,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,481. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

