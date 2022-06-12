Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $726,789.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

