Minter Network (BIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $976.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,789,801,027 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

