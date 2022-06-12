MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.31. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $242.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 64.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 19.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

