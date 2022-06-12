MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.09. 168,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.22. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 7.00.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

