Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MNPR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 3,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

