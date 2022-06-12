Mooncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00182909 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

