Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 224.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

