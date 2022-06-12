MV Management XI L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,971,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,779,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 14.6% of MV Management XI L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 732,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 635,290 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 517,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,481 in the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

