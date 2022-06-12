Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and $11,154.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,014.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00550171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00180293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.