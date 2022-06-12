National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in May

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,005,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,225. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

