National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

