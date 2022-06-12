National Bankshares Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$7.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.04.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

