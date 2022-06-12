NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $599,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in General Motors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 85,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

