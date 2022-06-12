NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.86.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

