Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Newtek Business Services worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $24.83 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $599.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.