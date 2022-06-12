NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -337.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.