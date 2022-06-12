NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 679 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

