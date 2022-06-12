NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,944,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,202,000 after purchasing an additional 873,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

