NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.77 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $473.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

