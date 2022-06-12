NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

