NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,370 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.87 and its 200 day moving average is $346.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.85 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

