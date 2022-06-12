NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 48,610 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 439.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corteva by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.