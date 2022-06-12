NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $484.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.05 and its 200 day moving average is $490.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

