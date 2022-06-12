NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

